Repay Holdings Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

Repay Holdings Corporation with ticker code (RPAY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 15.5. With the stocks previous close at 15.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15 and the 200 day moving average is 15.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $584m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.repay.com

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provide payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

