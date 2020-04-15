Repay Holdings Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

Repay Holdings Corporation found using ticker (RPAY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 15 with a mean TP of 15.5. With the stocks previous close at 14.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.29 while the 200 day moving average is 15.09. The market cap for the company is $597m. Visit the company website at: http://www.repay.com

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provide payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn