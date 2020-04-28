Repay Holdings Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

Repay Holdings Corporation found using ticker (RPAY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 15.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.9 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.5%. The 50 day MA is 14.66 and the 200 day moving average is 15.2. The market cap for the company is $657m. Company Website: http://www.repay.com

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provide payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

