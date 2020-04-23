Repay Holdings Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Repay Holdings Corporation found using ticker (RPAY) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 15.5. With the stocks previous close at 15.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.88 while the 200 day moving average is 15.16. The market cap for the company is $669m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.repay.com

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provide payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

