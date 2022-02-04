Repay Holdings Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Repay Holdings Corporation with ticker code (RPAY) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 29.22. Now with the previous closing price of 27.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.19 and the 200 day moving average is 24.35. The market cap for the company is $1,986m. Visit the company website at: http://www.repay.com

The potential market cap would be $2,145m based on the market concensus.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.