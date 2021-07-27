Repay Holdings Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Repay Holdings Corporation found using ticker (RPAY) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 29.22. Now with the previous closing price of 27.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The 50 day MA is 24.19 while the 200 day moving average is 24.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,986m. Find out more information at: http://www.repay.com

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.