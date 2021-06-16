Twitter
Repay Holdings Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Repay Holdings Corporation found using ticker (RPAY) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 29.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The day 50 moving average is 24.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.35. The market cap for the company is $1,986m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.repay.com

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

