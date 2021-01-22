Repay Holdings Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Repay Holdings Corporation with ticker code (RPAY) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 28.9. Now with the previous closing price of 24.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.59 and the 200 day MA is 24.43. The company has a market cap of $1,949m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.repay.com

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.