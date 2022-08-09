Twitter
Rentokil Initial plc 8.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Rentokil Initial plc with ticker (LON:RTO) now has a potential upside of 8.8% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 600 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rentokil Initial plc share price of 547 GBX at opening today (09/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 8.8%. Trading has ranged between 441 (52 week low) and 662 (52 week high) with an average of 5,174,917 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £10,075,880,742.

Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people. Its core services are :Pest Control and Hygiene and offer a range of smaller specialist services including Plants, Property Care and Workwear. It is a multi-local business operating in approximately 83 countries. The Company offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, to other forms of wildlife management. Initial Hygiene is the Company’s hygiene services business. Workwear provides workwear in Europe. The Company also provides a range of other specialist services, including plants, medical services, property care and specialist hygiene.



