Rentokil Initial plc 8.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

Rentokil Initial plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RTO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Rentokil Initial plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 390 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -8.5% from today’s opening price of 426 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 64.5 points and decreased 48.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 535.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 289.2 GBX.

Rentokil Initial plc has a 50 day moving average of 452.49 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 452.65. There are currently 1,854,332,965 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,569,272. Market capitalisation for LON:RTO is £8,003,301,190 GBP.

