Rentokil Initial plc 34.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Rentokil Initial plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RTO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Rentokil Initial plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 520 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 34.4% from the opening price of 386.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 82.9 points and decreased 60 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 535.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 289.2 GBX.

Rentokil Initial plc has a 50 day moving average of 461.49 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 452.27. There are currently 1,854,332,965 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,432,438. Market capitalisation for LON:RTO is £7,230,044,117 GBP.

