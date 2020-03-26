Rentokil Initial plc 30.3% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Rentokil Initial plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RTO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Rentokil Initial plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 430 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 30.3% from today’s opening price of 330 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 162.9 points and decreased 133.6 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 535.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 289.2 GBX.

Rentokil Initial plc has a 50 day moving average of 475.52 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 452.46. There are currently 1,854,332,965 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,151,225. Market capitalisation for LON:RTO is £6,208,306,540 GBP.

