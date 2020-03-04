Rentokil Initial plc 3.5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Rentokil Initial plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RTO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Rentokil Initial plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 545 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 3.5% from the opening price of 526.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 46.6 points and increased 90.3 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 535.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 343.4 GBX.

Rentokil Initial plc has a 50 day moving average of 483.74 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 448.12. There are currently 1,849,332,965 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,590,770. Market capitalisation for LON:RTO is £9,742,285,833 GBP.

