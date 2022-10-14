Rentokil Initial plc 24.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Rentokil Initial plc with ticker (LON:RTO) now has a potential upside of 24.1% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 650 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rentokil Initial plc share price of 493 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.1%. Trading has ranged between 441 (52 week low) and 662 (52 week high) with an average of 13,261,028 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £9,348,986,441.



Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people. Its core services are Pest Control, Hygiene, and Protect & Enhance. It is a multi-local business operating in approximately 88 countries. The Company offers a range of pest control services and solutions for commercial and residential properties, from common pests, such as rodents, flies, stored product insects, biting insects and birds to other kinds of wildlife. The four businesses, which is included in its Protect & Enhance category are Ambius, Property Care, Dental Services and Workwear. The four businesses which is included in its Protect & Enhance category are Ambius, Property Care, Dental Services and Workwear. Ambius is the commercial provider of plants and scenting. Property Care business provides damp proofing, property conservation, woodworm treatment and wood rot treatment services.







