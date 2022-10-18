Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Rentokil Initial plc 22.0% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Rentokil Initial plc with ticker (LON:RTO) now has a potential upside of 22.0% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 650 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rentokil Initial plc share price of 507 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 22.0%. Trading has ranged between 441 (52 week low) and 662 (52 week high) with an average of 13,999,079 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £9,490,637,863.

Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people. Its core services are Pest Control, Hygiene, and Protect & Enhance. It is a multi-local business operating in approximately 88 countries. The Company offers a range of pest control services and solutions for commercial and residential properties, from common pests, such as rodents, flies, stored product insects, biting insects and birds to other kinds of wildlife. The four businesses, which is included in its Protect & Enhance category are Ambius, Property Care, Dental Services and Workwear. The four businesses which is included in its Protect & Enhance category are Ambius, Property Care, Dental Services and Workwear. Ambius is the commercial provider of plants and scenting. Property Care business provides damp proofing, property conservation, woodworm treatment and wood rot treatment services.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.