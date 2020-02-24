Rentokil Initial plc 21.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Rentokil Initial plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RTO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Rentokil Initial plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 620 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 21.6% from today’s opening price of 510 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 39.6 points and increased 58 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 511.8 GBX while the year low share price is currently 327.9 GBX.

Rentokil Initial plc has a 50 day moving average of 475.66 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 443.98. There are currently 1,849,332,965 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,874,360. Market capitalisation for LON:RTO is £9,243,613,267 GBP.

