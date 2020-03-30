Rentokil Initial plc 12% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Rentokil Initial plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RTO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Rentokil Initial plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 420 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 12.0% from the opening price of 375.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 138.1 points and decreased 79.3 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 535.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 289.2 GBX.

Rentokil Initial plc has a 50 day moving average of 472.50 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 452.41. There are currently 1,854,332,965 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,385,124. Market capitalisation for LON:RTO is £6,799,839,209 GBP.

