Rentokil Initial plc 0.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Rentokil Initial plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RTO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Rentokil Initial plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 450 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -.9% from today’s opening price of 454.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 18.8 points and decreased 1.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 470.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 327.9 GBX.

Rentokil Initial plc has a 50 day moving average of 449.13 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 428.27. There are currently 1,849,332,965 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,049,725. Market capitalisation for LON:RTO is £8,416,314,436 GBP.