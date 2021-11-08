Rentokil Initial plc -19.2% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Rentokil Initial plc with ticker (LON:RTO) now has a potential downside of -19.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 510 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rentokil Initial plc share price of 608 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential downside of -19.2%. Trading has ranged between 458 (52 week low) and 620 (52 week high) with an average of 3,275,535 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £11,293,583,021.



Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people and enhance lives. The Company’s segments include Europe, UK & Rest of World, Asia, North America, Pacific, and Central and regional. The Company’s business categories include Pest Control, Hygiene, Workwear and Other. The Company offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, to other forms of wildlife management. Initial Hygiene is the Company’s hygiene services business. Workwear provides workwear in Europe. The Company also provides a range of other specialist services, including plants, medical services, property care and specialist hygiene. The Company is engaged in the supply and maintenance of garments, such as workwear and personal protective equipment, throughout Europe. The Company also offers a specialist cleanroom service for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.







