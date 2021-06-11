RENTOKIL INITIAL ORD 1P – Consensus Indicates Potential -22.7% Downside

RENTOKIL INITIAL ORD 1P found using the EPIC (LON:RTO) have now 13 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £4.40 and £3.25 with a mean TP of £3.72. With the shares previous close at £4.81 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -22.7%. The 50 day MA is £4.84 and the 200 day MA is £4.99. The company has a market capitalisation of £9b. Find out more information at: http://www.rentokil-initial.com

Rentokil Initial , together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers. The company also provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as air fresheners, sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, hand dryers, paper and linen towel dispensers, soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats. In addition, it engages in the supply and laundering of workwear, uniforms, cleanroom uniforms, and protective equipment. Further, the company installs and services interior and exterior plant displays, flowers, replica foliage, Christmas decorations, and ambient scenting for commercial businesses; offers property care services consisting of damp proofing, property conservation, and woodworm and wood rot treatment; and provides a range of specialist cleaning services, such as deep cleaning of kitchens and washrooms, trauma cleaning, and flood or fire damage cleaning, as well as graffiti removal, specialist deep cleaning, and disinfection services, including the professional and discreet disinfection of areas that have been exposed to bio-hazardous situations, such as crime and trauma scenes, prison cells, void properties, emergency vehicles, and healthcare establishments. Additionally, it offers a range of healthcare waste management services comprising the collection, disposal, and recycling of hazardous and offensive waste produced by businesses and organizations associated with the provision of healthcare; and color-coded sharps disposal bins to deal with various types of waste. Rentokil Initial was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Camberley, the United Kingdom.