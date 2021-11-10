Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Renold plc Significant revenue growth, Record orderbook, Strong cash generation

renold plc

Renold plc (LON:RNO), a leading international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products, announced today its interim results for the six month period ended 30 September 2021.

Financial highlights

   Half year ended 
 30 September202130 September2020Increase / (decrease)
 £m£m%
Adjusted results at constant exchange rates1   
Revenue at constant exchange rates95.378.122%
Adjusted operating profit at constant exchange rates8.25.549%
Return on sales2 at constant exchange rates8.6%7.0% 
Adjusted earnings per share2.3p1.1p109%
Net debt313.926.4(47%)
    
Results at actual exchange rates   
Revenue95.381.517%
Adjusted operating profit8.25.841%
Return on sales28.6%7.1% 
Operating profit8.25.355%
Profit before tax6.22.8121%
Basic earnings per share2.3p0.9p156%

· Revenue up 17% to £95.3m (22% at constant exchange rates).

· Adjusted operating profit up 41% (49% at constant exchange rates) to £8.2m (2020: £5.8m).

· Excluding one-off items adjusted operating profit of £7.0m 4  up 21% and return on sales of 7.4% up 30bps.

· Net debt £13.9m, £4.5m reduction in the period; ratio to adjusted EBITDA 0.6x (31 March 2021: 0.9x).

· Adjusted EPS 2.3p (2020: 1.1p); Excluding one-off items Adjusted EPS 2.0p

Business highlights

· The Group’s markets recovered strongly during the first half, as activity levels rebounded from Covid impact, returning to 96% of pre-pandemic level.

· Strong cash generation, with continuing focus on working capital and cost control, but allowing for inventory increases due to lengthened supply chains and a gradual restoration of capital expenditure.

You might also enjoy reading  Renold plc declares half yearly payment of preference dividend

· Group order intake in the period £113.0m, up 48.8% YoY as reported (54.9% at constant exchange rates).

· Orderbook at 30 September 2021, £72.1m, is a record high for the Group (30 September 2020: £46.5m).

· Completed bolt-on acquisition of the conveyor chain business of Brooks Ltd, which is performing ahead of expectations.

1 See below for reconciliation of actual rate, constant exchange rate and adjusted figures

2 Adjusted operating profit divided by revenue

3 See Note 9 for a reconciliation of net debt which excludes lease liabilities

4 Non-recurring items include £1.7m of US Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness offset by £0.5m of dilapidation charges relating to closed sites

Robert Purcell, Chief Executive of Renold plc, said:

” The strong trading momentum experienced in the fourth quarter of the last financial year has continued into the first half, resulting in growth of both revenues and profitability. Despite the widely reported global supply chain and inflationary pressures that remain present, particularly with respect to materials, transport and energy costs, Renold continues to benefit from geographic, customer and market sector diversity. With a record order book at the period end, coupled with the strategic initiatives previously implemented, we approach the second half with confidence, but cognisant of the very volatile and inflationary world we operate in.”

Reconciliation of reported, constant exchange rate and adjusted results

Revenue Operating profit Earnings per share 
H1H1H1H1H1H1
2021/222020/212021/222020/212021/222020/21
 £m£m£m£mpencepence
Reported at actual exchange rates95.381.58.25.32.30.9
Amortisation of acquired intangible assets0.50.2
Adjusted95.381.58.25.82.31.1
Exchange impact-3.4-0.3
Adjusted at constant exchange rates95.378.18.25.52.31.1

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.