Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Renold plc notice of Interim Results, analyst briefing and investor presentation

renold plc

Renold plc (LON:RNO), a leading international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products, has stated that it will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 on Wednesday 16 November 2022.  

An analyst meeting will take place at 9.30am on the day of the results via a Zoom video call.  Analysts interested in attending should please contact zach.cohen@investor-focus.co.uk.

Investor Presentation

The Company will conduct a live presentation and Q&A session for investors on the same day, 16 November 2022, at 5:30 pm GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.  Those wishing to attend should email renold@investor-focus.co.uk and they will be provided with log in details.

There will be the opportunity for participants to ask questions at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be emailed to the above address ahead of the presentation.

Renold plc is a global leader in the manufacture of industrial chains and also manufactures a range of torque transmission products which are sold throughout the world to a broad range of original equipment manufacturers and distributors. The Company has a well-deserved reputation for quality that is recognised worldwide. Its products are used in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, transportation, energy, steel and mining.

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.