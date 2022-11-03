Renold plc notice of Interim Results, analyst briefing and investor presentation

Renold plc (LON:RNO), a leading international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products, has stated that it will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 on Wednesday 16 November 2022.

An analyst meeting will take place at 9.30am on the day of the results via a Zoom video call. Analysts interested in attending should please contact zach.cohen@investor-focus.co.uk.

Investor Presentation

The Company will conduct a live presentation and Q&A session for investors on the same day, 16 November 2022, at 5:30 pm GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Those wishing to attend should email renold@investor-focus.co.uk and they will be provided with log in details.

There will be the opportunity for participants to ask questions at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be emailed to the above address ahead of the presentation.

Renold plc is a global leader in the manufacture of industrial chains and also manufactures a range of torque transmission products which are sold throughout the world to a broad range of original equipment manufacturers and distributors. The Company has a well-deserved reputation for quality that is recognised worldwide. Its products are used in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, transportation, energy, steel and mining.