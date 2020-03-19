Renishaw plc 7% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Renishaw plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RSW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at UBS. Renishaw plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 2750 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 7.0% from today’s opening price of 2570 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1496 points and decreased 1372 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 4694 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2378 GBX.

Renishaw plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,762.94 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,816.65. There are currently 72,788,543 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 136,066. Market capitalisation for LON:RSW is £1,729,455,781 GBP.

