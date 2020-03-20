Renishaw plc 35.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Renishaw plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RSW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Renishaw plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 3300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 35.5% from today’s opening price of 2436 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1638 points and decreased 1478 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 4694 GBX while the 52 week low is 2240 GBX.

Renishaw plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,737.90 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,809.67. There are currently 72,788,543 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 142,386. Market capitalisation for LON:RSW is £1,767,305,824 GBP.

