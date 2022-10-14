Follow us on:

Renishaw plc 2.0% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Renishaw plc with ticker (LON:RSW) now has a potential upside of 2.0% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 3,520 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Renishaw plc share price of 3,450 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 2.0%. Trading has ranged between 3,238 (52 week low) and 5,360 (52 week high) with an average of 79,290 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,503,925,432.

Renishaw plc is a United Kingdom-based engineering and scientific technology company. The Company’s segments include Manufacturing technologies and Analytical instruments and medical devices. Its Manufacturing technologies segment consists of industrial metrology, position measurement and additive manufacturing (AM) product lines. The Analytical instruments and medical devices segment consists of spectroscopy, neurological and medical dental product lines. The Company offers its services to the markets, such as aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, healthcare, power generation and resource exploration. Its geographical markets include Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the United States, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.



