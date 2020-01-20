Renishaw plc 19.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Renishaw plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RSW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Renishaw plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 2940 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -19.1% from today’s opening price of 3636 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 286 points and increased 388 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 4724 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 3030 GBX.

Renishaw plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,922.62 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,910.20. There are currently 72,788,543 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 102,538. Market capitalisation for LON:RSW is £2,668,427,986 GBP.