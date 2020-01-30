Renew Holdings Plc 14% Potential Upside Indicated by Shore Capital

Renew Holdings Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RNWH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Shore Capital. Renew Holdings Plc are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Shore Capital have set a target price of 570 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 14.0% from the opening price of 500 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 46 points and increased 125 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 568 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 359.6 GBX.

Renew Holdings Plc has a 50 day moving average of 497.35 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 425.00. There are currently 75,329,224 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 65,785. Market capitalisation for LON:RNWH is £376,646,120 GBP.