Renew Holdings Plc 12.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Liberum Capital

Renew Holdings Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RNWH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Renew Holdings Plc are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 460 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -12.1% from the opening price of 523.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 85.3 points and increased 135.3 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 568 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 338 GBX.

Renew Holdings Plc has a 50 day moving average of 444.24 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 413.31. There are currently 75,329,224 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 117,439. Market capitalisation for LON:RNWH is £389,723,262 GBP.