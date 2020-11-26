Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar – Consensus Indicates Potential -37.5% Downside

Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar with ticker code (SOL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 2.35 calculating the average target price we see 3.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.07 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -37.5%. The day 50 moving average is 3.93 and the 200 day MA is 2.14. The company has a market cap of $290m. Visit the company website at: http://www.renesolapower.com

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.