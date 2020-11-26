Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar – Consensus Indicates Potential -37.5% Downside

Broker Ratings

Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar with ticker code (SOL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 2.35 calculating the average target price we see 3.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.07 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -37.5%. The day 50 moving average is 3.93 and the 200 day MA is 2.14. The company has a market cap of $290m. Visit the company website at: http://www.renesolapower.com

Share on Stocktwits

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.