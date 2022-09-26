Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar – Consensus Indicates Potential 93.4% Upside

Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar found using ticker (SOL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 10. With the stocks previous close at 5.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 93.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.92 and the 200 day MA is 5.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $344m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.renesolapower.com

The potential market cap would be $665m based on the market concensus.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, its engineering, procurement, and construction business provides engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 180 megawatts. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.