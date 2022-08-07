Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.4% Upside

Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar with ticker code (SOL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 10.67. Now with the previous closing price of 6.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 61.4%. The day 50 moving average is 5.05 while the 200 day moving average is 5.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $469m. Find out more information at: https://www.renesolapower.com

The potential market cap would be $756m based on the market concensus.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, its engineering, procurement, and construction business provides engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 180 megawatts. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.