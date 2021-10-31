Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.1% Upside

Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar with ticker code (SOL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 7.7 calculating the average target price we see 11.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.1%. The 50 day MA is 7.12 while the 200 day moving average is 7.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $620m. Find out more information at: http://www.renesolapower.com

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business include engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 173 megawatts. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Emeren Limited and Terra Aurea Gela S.r.l to co-develop ground-mounted solar projects in Italy. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.