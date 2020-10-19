Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar – Consensus Indicates Potential -24.2% Downside

Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar with ticker code (SOL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 2.35 calculating the mean target price we have 3.17. With the stocks previous close at 4.18 this would imply there is a potential downside of -24.2%. The 50 day MA is 2.4 and the 200 day moving average is 1.55. The company has a market cap of $197m. Find out more information at: http://www.renesolapower.com

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

