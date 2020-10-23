Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar – Consensus Indicates Potential -19.5% Downside

Renesola Ltd. American Depsitar with ticker code (SOL) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 2.35 with a mean TP of 3.17. Now with the previous closing price of 3.94 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -19.5%. The day 50 moving average is 2.55 and the 200 day moving average is 1.61. The market cap for the company is $188m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.renesolapower.com

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

