RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. with ticker code (RNR) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 236 and 162 calculating the mean target price we have 191. Given that the stocks previous close was at 182.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 158.7 and the 200 day moving average is 149.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,209m. Find out more information at: https://www.renre.com

The potential market cap would be $8,576m based on the market concensus.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer’s liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers’ compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.