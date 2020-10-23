RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. found using ticker (RNR) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 229 and 154 with the average target price sitting at 191.67. Now with the previous closing price of 172.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The 50 day MA is 172.19 and the 200 day MA is 171.35. The company has a market cap of $9,054m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.renre.com

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer’s liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers’ compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

