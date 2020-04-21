Remark Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 981.1% Upside

Remark Holdings found using ticker (MARK) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 with a mean TP of 4. Now with the previous closing price of 0.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 981.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.39 and the 200 day MA is 0.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $23m. Company Website: http://www.remarkholdings.com

Remark Holdings, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also owns and operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours through Vegas.com and its related Websites comprising LasVegas.com, as well as mobile applications and retail locations; and young adult lifestyle that includes Bikini.com, an e-commerce Website, which sells swimwear and accessories. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its Websites. The company was formerly known as Remark Media and changed its name to Remark Holdings in April 2017. Remark Holdings was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn