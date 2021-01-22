RELX PLC ORD 14 51/116P – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.5% Downside

RELX PLC ORD 14 51/116P found using ticker (REL.L) now have 16 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £2050.00 and £1150. with a mean TP of £1738.50. With the shares previous close at £1819.50 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.5%. The 50 day MA is £1812.24 while the 200 day moving average is £1734.70. The market capitalisation for the company is £35,889m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.relx.com

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Risk & Business Analytics segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as enhance the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. RELX PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.