Relx PLC 8.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Kepler Cheuvreux

Relx PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:REL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux. Relx PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Kepler Cheuvreux have set their target price at 1850 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 8.5% from the opening price of 1705 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 26 points and decreased 200 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2109 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1393.5 GBX.

Relx PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,877.92 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,907.52. There are currently 1,931,814,488 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,701,834. Market capitalisation for LON:REL is £32,889,128,850 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn