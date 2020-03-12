Relx PLC 33.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Relx PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:REL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Relx PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 2148 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 33.5% from today’s opening price of 1609.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 450.5 points and decreased 180.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2109 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1578.5 GBX.

Relx PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,997.52 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,933.22. There are currently 1,933,028,528 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,397,410. Market capitalisation for LON:REL is £31,422,329,185 GBP.

