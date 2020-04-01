Relx PLC 30.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Relx PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:REL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Relx PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 2188 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 30.7% from today’s opening price of 1674 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 211.5 points and decreased 231.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2109 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1393.5 GBX.

Relx PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,909.06 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,913.10. There are currently 1,932,107,267 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,276,774. Market capitalisation for LON:REL is £31,943,255,495 GBP.

