Relx PLC 3.2% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Relx PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:REL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Relx PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1790 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 3.2% from today’s opening price of 1734 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 192 points and decreased 261.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2109 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1393.5 GBX.

Relx PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,847.79 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,902.97. There are currently 1,931,588,959 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,375,582. Market capitalisation for LON:REL is £33,795,021,520 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn