Relx PLC 29.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Relx PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:REL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Relx PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 1860 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 29.7% from today’s opening price of 1434.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 569.5 points and decreased 485.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2109 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1393.5 GBX.

Relx PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,951.20 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,922.28. There are currently 1,932,554,692 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,172,398. Market capitalisation for LON:REL is £28,883,080,625 GBP.

