Relx PLC 24% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Relx PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:REL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Relx PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 2302.81 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 24.0% from today’s opening price of 1856.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 222.5 points and increased 26 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2109 GBX while the 52 week low is 1597 GBX.

Relx PLC has a 50 day moving average of 2,009.42 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,934.36. There are currently 1,933,250,053 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,509,400. Market capitalisation for LON:REL is £35,380,286,700 GBP.

