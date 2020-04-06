Relx PLC 16.8% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Relx PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:REL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Relx PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1991 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 16.8% from today’s opening price of 1704 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 27 points and decreased 204 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2109 GBX while the 52 week low is 1393.5 GBX.

Relx PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,888.96 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,909.39. There are currently 299,328,354 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,565,701. Market capitalisation for LON:REL is £32,831,636,106 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn