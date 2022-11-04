Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Relx PLC 14.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Relx PLC with ticker (LON:REL) now has a potential upside of 14.8% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 2,710 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Relx PLC share price of 2,308 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 14.8%. Trading has ranged between 2,056 (52 week low) and 2,474 (52 week high) with an average of 4,180,678 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £44,137,893,170.

RELX PLC is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Company serves customers in approximately 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It operates in four market segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. Its Risk segment provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms. Its Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance. Its Legal segment provides legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase their productivity and decision-making. Its Exhibitions segment combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets source products and complete transactions.



You might also enjoy reading  Relx PLC -12.5% potential downside indicated by Deutsche
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.