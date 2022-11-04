Relx PLC 14.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Relx PLC with ticker (LON:REL) now has a potential upside of 14.8% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 2,710 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Relx PLC share price of 2,308 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 14.8%. Trading has ranged between 2,056 (52 week low) and 2,474 (52 week high) with an average of 4,180,678 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £44,137,893,170.



RELX PLC is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Company serves customers in approximately 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It operates in four market segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. Its Risk segment provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms. Its Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance. Its Legal segment provides legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase their productivity and decision-making. Its Exhibitions segment combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets source products and complete transactions.







