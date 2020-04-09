Relx PLC 14.6% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Relx PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:REL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Relx PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 2000 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 14.6% from today’s opening price of 1745 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 49 points and decreased 184 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2109 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1393.5 GBX.

Relx PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,871.74 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,906.32. There are currently 1,931,757,961 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,695,205. Market capitalisation for LON:REL is £32,871,344,574 GBP.

