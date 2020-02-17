Relx PLC 12% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Relx PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:REL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at UBS. Relx PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1825 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -12.0% from today’s opening price of 2074 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 79 points and increased 212.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2100 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1597 GBX.

Relx PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,978.87 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,920.56. There are currently 1,933,679,225 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,643,397. Market capitalisation for LON:REL is £39,738,110,400 GBP.