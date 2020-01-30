Relx PLC 12.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Relx PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:REL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Relx PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 2275 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 12.5% from today’s opening price of 2022 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 116.5 points and increased 166 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2057.43 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1597 GBX.

Relx PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,925.09 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,901.30. There are currently 1,935,096,639 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,837,344. Market capitalisation for LON:REL is £39,150,249,110 GBP.