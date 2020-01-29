Relx PLC 10% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Relx PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:REL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Relx PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 2250 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 10.0% from the opening price of 2046 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 139 points and increased 171 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2057.43 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1597 GBX.

Relx PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,921.40 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,899.70. There are currently 1,935,257,188 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,914,792. Market capitalisation for LON:REL is £39,505,044,930 GBP.